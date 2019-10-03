The new packaging allows Sumol+Compal to provide a range of juices in an easy-grip and one-step opening carton with a smoothly-rounded and slim shape

Image: Compal orange juice in Tetra Stelo aseptic carton packages. Photo: courtesy of Tetra Pak International.

Portuguese food and beverages firm Sumol+Compal has introduced its Compal brand in Tetra Pak’s aseptic carton package.

The premium Compal brand is now available in sleek, fresh new Tetra Stelo Aseptic 1000 Edge with Bio-based WingCap 30.

Sumol+Compal CEO Duarte Pinto said: “We are delighted to pack our products in the new Tetra Stelo Aseptic. It is an environmentally sound package, thanks to its light weight and cap made from sugar cane, a renewable resource.

“Compal is the first brand to launch products in Tetra Stelo Aseptic worldwide, true to the spirit of innovation to make our products stand out and offer consumers the best experience every day.”

The premium Compal brand in Tetra Stelo aseptic carton packages

Tetra Pak’s uniquely-designed package will enable Sumol+Compal to provide a range of juices in an easy-grip and one-step opening carton with a smoothly-rounded and slim shape.

The new Tetra Stelo Aseptic package will also facilitate brands such as Sumol+Compal to differentiate themselves from competitors and better share information about the brand, as well as add new customers.

Tetra Stelo Aseptic carton offers brands with a large and continuous surface suitable for branding, storytelling and the required nutrition information to the consumers.

Tetra Stelo Aseptic package, which is recyclable and FSC-certified, enables customers to use a plant-based cap made from polymers that are derived from sugar cane.

The package is said to meet the requirements of the environmentally-conscious consumers as most of them now recognising the FSC label and opting for plant-based products.

The new range of packages begins at 1,000ml, while the plans are underway to add new sizes to the family soon.

In June this year, meal kit company HelloFresh has selected Tetra Pak’s sustainable carton packaging for its food products in European markets.