Image: The new biodegradable straws are planned to be launched in phases. Photo: courtesy of Stora Enso.

Finnish biomaterials start-up Sulapac in partnership with pulp and paper products manufacturer Stora Enso has launched a new renewable and biodegradable straw to address the global plastic waste issue.

Developed for brands and consumers who are seeking eco-friendly solutions, the new sustainable straw is made of renewable materials such as wood and plant-based binders.

The straw, which is based on Sulapac’s patent-pending material innovation, will replace the traditional plastic straws. It is made of renewable materials such as wood and plant-based binders.

Sulapac CEO Suvi Haimi said: “There’s clearly a large demand for our product, which both fulfils the sustainability criteria and has superior usability.

“Like all Sulapac materials, the straw is 100% microplastic-free. It is designed to mimic nature; if the straw accidentally ends up in the ocean, it behaves like a birch leaf and does not harm the ecosystem.”

The new straw is fully biodegradable in different environments

Sulapac said that the microplastic-free straw is fully biodegradable in different environments and is compatible with the existing waste systems.

Stora Enso business alliances head Marcus Dehlin said: “Billions of plastic straws are produced and used every week, creating harmful waste that often ends up in the sea.

“This renewable and biodegradable material can replace fossil-based materials and help combat plastic waste. Our cooperation with Sulapac allows us to explore new types of innovative and scalable materials and widen our offering of renewable solutions.”

Finnair’s lounges in Helsinki were the first to use the new renewable straw, replacing their plastic and paper straws.

Some of the other customers who signed up for the new straw include food delivery platform Wolt, the alcoholic beverage company Altia, hotel St George and vegan café Kippo.

Planned to be launched in phases, the product will be initially released in Europe and then launched globally.

In 2018, Sulapac and Stora Enso collaborated for the development of renewable straws, targeting industrial-scale production.