Illustration of the proposed Loop Industries’ installation. (Credit: SUEZ)

Environmental services firm Suez has partnered with Loop Industries, an innovator in sustainable plastics technology, to build the first Infinite Loop recycling facility in Europe.

The partnership will see the integration of resource management expertise of SUEZ with Loop’s technology for the production of virgin quality, food-grade, 100% recycled and infinitely recyclable plastic.

The new Infinite Loop recycling facility will be equipped to produce 100% recycled and infinitely recyclable plastic, bringing an end-of-life solution to the waste plastic that are currently not recycled.

SUEZ France Region Group SEVP and COO Jean-Marc Boursier said: “Highly convinced by the complementarity between mechanical and chemical recycling solutions, we are thrilled to be part of this innovative project with Loop Industries as it will expand our offer and our solutions improving the economic and environmental performance of our industrial customers, but also contributing to a sustainable resource management.”

New Infinite Loop recycling facility to be commissioned in 2023

Once commissioned in 2023, the facility is expected to save 180,000 tonnes of CO2 annually, compared with the production of virgin PET from a traditional petrochemical process.

The enhanced recycling facility is expected to meet the increasing demand from the recyclable plastic in Europe from global beverage and consumer goods brand companies.

Loop founder and CEO Daniel Solomita said: “The Infinite Loop technology creates the infrastructure countries need to be able to eliminate plastic waste and increase recycling rates.

“Loop’s expansion is tailored to our customers’ needs allowing them to meet and exceed their ambitious targets for recycled content in their packaging, but also to have the ability to recycle their packaging infinitely, without having to compromise quality.”

Suez said that the new facility will have the capacity to produce the equivalent of approximately 4.2 billion food grade beverage bottles made of 100% recycled and infinitely recyclable PET plastic annually.

Last year, Suez launched an advanced packaging sorting facility for lightweight packaging in Ölbronn, Germany.