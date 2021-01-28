LPF Flexible Packaging, established in 1907, manufactures high barrier films for sensitive products

Südpack has agreed to acquire Dutch firm LPF Flexible Packaging. (Credit: Südpack)

Germany-based Südpack has agreed to acquire the Netherlands-based LPF Flexible Packaging from Clondalkin Group for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Grootegast and established in 1907, LPF is involved in the manufacturing of high barrier films for sensitive products.

LPF, which was part of the Clondalkin since 2005, is engaged in the development and production of packaging materials.

LPF develops and produces printed and unprinted duplex and tri-plex packaging laminates, which can offer better protection and extend the shelf life of the products.

The company, which serves global brands, provides packaging solutions to the food, pharmaceutical and technical products.

Südpack stated that LPF has extensive R&D and business development resources to support its strategy, in addition to broad product and industry expertise.

Upon completion of the deal on 1 February 2020, the workforce of LPF will be included in Südpack and the continuity of the company’s operations will be secured.

Südpack also noted that the production of the laminates continues without alterations at its sites in Ochsenhausen and Bioggio in Switzerland.

Südpack CEO Erik Bouts said: “We value LPF’s high level of development and market competence and plan to establish the site in Grootegast as a Competence Center for High Performance Laminates over the long term within the Südpack Group.

“In doing so, we want to further expand Südpack’s expertise and performance portfolio in the development and production of high-performance laminates for various applications in order to serve attractive emerging markets and tap into new markets.”

In July last year, Südpack began construction on a new advanced complex at its site in Klobuck near Czestochowa, Poland.