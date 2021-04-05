The successful recycling program heads into its fourth year of operation having recently reached a major milestone of recycling more than five million disposable cups and lids, coffee, tea, and creamer capsules and snack wrappers

Subaru and TerraCycle are continuing to intercept and repurpose hard to recycle items at 590 participating Subaru retailers nationwide. (Credit: PRNewswire / Subaru of America, Inc)

Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that it will renew its commitment to help divert hard-to-recycle waste from landfills and incinerators through the automaker’s environmentally-focused philanthropic platform, Subaru Loves the Earth, by continuing its ongoing partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle®.

The successful recycling program heads into its fourth year of operation having recently reached a major milestone of recycling more than five million disposable cups and lids, coffee, tea, and creamer capsules and snack wrappers.

“At Subaru, we feel a responsibility to protect Earth’s natural wonders for future generations to enjoy, and our partnership with TerraCycle helps us fulfill that commitment while also getting our community and customers involved,” said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. “When it comes to protecting and preserving our environment, we’re all in this together, and Subaru is proud to offer ways for people to get excited about recycling.”

Utilizing TerraCycle Zero Waste Boxes™, 590 participating Subaru retailers nationwide will continue to offer customers, employees and community partners a convenient way to recycle waste streams that are commonly thought of as hard-to-recycle, including snack wrappers/bags, disposable cups, lids, plastic straws, as well as coffee, tea and creamer capsules. In addition, Subaru will embolden customers to strengthen their own commitment to sustainability by collecting these waste streams at their home and bringing them into a local participating Subaru retailer.

Once collected, the waste is transformed into useful, high-quality recycled products, like park benches, picnic tables, and playground materials. Subaru retailers can also order products made from the recycled materials through an exclusive Subaru product-line, produced in conjunction with TerraCycle, to be donated to community organizations.

“At TerraCycle, our mission has always been to eliminate waste, recycle the unrecyclable and use our innovative business solutions to minimize human impact on the planet,” said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle CEO. “As we move into the fourth year of our partnership with Subaru, we look forward to building on our previous success and continuing to inspire local communities to take action to preserve the environment for future generations.”

New this year, 225 participating Subaru retailers will be furthering the positive environmental impact of the program by collecting cabin air filters and plastic film in their service areas for recycling through TerraCycle. Subaru and TerraCycle will also continue their nationwide recycling partnership with outdoor retailer, REI. Since 2019, Subaru has provided co-branded TerraCycle collection boxes at all REI stores across the country, offering a convenient way for REI members and customers to recycle snack wrappers accumulated from outdoor activities.

Source: Company Press Release