The new Nilpeter FA-17 press will allow StrongPoint to expand capacity and add labelling options to its portfolio

StrongPoint Labels has invested in Nilpeter FA-17 eight-colour flexo press. (Credit: vixrealitum from Pixabay)

Sweden-based StrongPoint Labels has invested in Nilpeter FA-17 eight-colour flexo press to boost its labelling capabilities.

With the screen, cold foil, and multi-layer label capabilities, the new Nilpeter FA-17 press will enable StrongPoint to expand capacity and add labelling options to its portfolio.

Nilpeter global sales manager Jesper Jørgensen said: “We are very proud to partner with StrongPoint Labels, a highly significant company in the graphic industry, and in security printing in Scandinavia. We look forward to a long and constructive partnership.”

The Nilpeter FA-17 eight-colour flexo press is expected to be installed in the spring of this year, said Nilpeter.

StrongPoint’s investment in new Nilpeter FA-17 press is said to follow the company’s long-term growth plans.

StrongPoint Labels managing director and senior vice president Leif Persson said: “This is our first Nilpeter press – we’ve obviously known them for many years, but started discussing this project in the summer of 2020.

”Once installed, we’ll be focusing on pressure-sensitive labels, and we have great confidence that the press will perform as promised.”

StrongPoint Labels is involved in the production of a range of labels for various industries and applications such as food and beverage, health and beauty, chemical products and manufacturing.

Last month, US-based mid-sized label manufacturer Niagara Label has invested a new NilPeter FA-17 press to advance its production capabilities.

The new NilPeter FA-17 press will be used for the advancement of Niagara Label’s embellishment capabilities and substrate range.