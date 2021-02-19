Stratasys will leverage its industry-leading go-to-market infrastructure to offer RPS’ Neo line of systems to the global market with an expanded set of applications

Neo 3D printers from RPS can produce large parts in a small footprint using a wide range of materials providing properties such as chemical resistance, heat tolerance, flexibility, durability, and optical clarity. (Credit: Business Wire)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced it has acquired UK-based RP Support Ltd. (RPS), a provider of industrial stereolithography 3D printers and solutions. RPS’ complementary technology further expands Stratasys’ polymer suite of solutions across the product life cycle, from concept modeling to manufacturing.

Stratasys will leverage its industry-leading go-to-market infrastructure to offer RPS’ Neo® line of systems to the global market with an expanded set of applications. Stratasys expects the acquisition to be slightly accretive to revenue and non-GAAP per-share earnings by the end of 2021.

RPS’ Neo line of 3D printers feature dynamic laser beam technology that enables build accuracy, feature detail, and low variability across the full extent of a large build platform. As an open resin system, the Neo products provide customers materials with a wide range of properties such as chemical resistance, heat tolerance, flexibility, durability, and optical clarity. Its products can produce large parts up to 800 x 800 x 600 mm, providing a significant build area in a small footprint.

In addition, all Neo systems are Industry 4.0-ready, with Titanium™ control software that includes a camera, network connectivity, support remote diagnostics, and mid-build parameter customization. The printers can automatically email progress reports on jobs. Stratasys plans to integrate its GrabCAD Print workflow software into future versions of the product.

“As businesses accelerate their adoption of additive manufacturing, our goal is providing our global customers with the world’s best and most complete polymer 3D printing portfolio,” said Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif. “We believe the Neo products are superior relative to other solutions currently available in the market due to an open choice in resins, low service requirements, and reliable and accurate builds with simple day-to-day operation. With access to our strong global channels and our innovative GrabCAD software, we will bring RPS’ innovative products to many more manufacturing organizations.”

“We developed the Neo line to raise the industry standard for the next generation of large-frame industrial stereolithography 3D printers,” said RPS Director David Storey. “I’m looking forward to continuing to develop this best-in-class technology with the Stratasys team as we bring our products to a broadened global audience.”

Williams Racing, a British Formula 1 racing team, recently acquired multiple Neo 800 3D printers. “The team’s RPS Neo 800 machines ran unmanned over the Christmas break, delivering a huge volume of high-quality parts to our aero test program, a truly astounding achievement,” said Williams Racing Operations Director James Colgate. “I wanted to let you know how impressed we have been with our new Neo 3D printers.”

Industrial stereolithography systems are well-established in the 3D printing industry for applications such as tooling, investment casting patterns, anatomical modeling, orthodontic clear aligner molds and large design parts. They provide quality surface finish, large build sizes, a fast time to print, and an affordable cost per part. The global addressable sector for industrial stereolithography systems is estimated at approximately $150 million and is expected to continue growing at a rate of approximately 10% per year.

