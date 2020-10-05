The new colour paper padding, available in several colours, is an eco-friendly packaging material with cushioning properties

Thanks to its special, patented shape, PAPERplus Papillon paper cushioning nestles itself flexibly around the products in the box, thus ensuring reliable protection of the shipping goods. (Credit: GlobeNewswire/ Storopack.)

Protective packaging solution provider Storopack has expanded its PAPERplus Papillon product portfolio with the introduction of a new colour paper padding made from 100% recycled paper.

The packaging material, which is said to provide optimal protection, is available in several colours that include white, black, red, blue, pink, yellow, green, and kraft, with other customised colours also available on request.

In addition to providing reliable protection of the goods ordered, the PAPERplus Papillon is also a brightly coloured paper cushioning which is made from recyclable paper.

Storopack paper product manager Paul Deis said: “Thanks to its special, patented shape, our PAPERplus Papillon paper cushioning offers optimal protection for small and medium-sized shipping goods. It’s suitable for filling voids, wrapping products, and boasts large volume at a low weight.”

The company said that the new cushioning material nestles themselves around the products inside the box and ensures the reliable protection of the shipping goods.

PAPERplus Papillon paper cushions can be fully recycled

The PAPERplus Papillon paper cushions in bright colours are made from 100% recycled materials and can be fully recycled, allowing them to become part of the materials cycle for paper.

Storopack stated that it only uses uncoated paper and ink that can be removed by de-inking while recycling process.

Furthermore, the company said that the coloured PAPERplus Papillon papers can be disposed into the local recycling programme that reduces the use of primary raw materials.

Recently, Storopack introduced the new FOAMplus 5504RC packaging foam for the customers in the packaging industry.