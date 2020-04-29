Valmet to supply automation technology for the start-up of the rebuilt paper machine 7 at the Stora Enso’s Oulu Mill

Stora Enso’s Oulu paper mill in Finland. (Credit: Stora Enso)

Valmet, a Finnish supplier of technologies, automation systems and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, has been selected to supply automation technology to Stora Enso’s Oulu Mill in Finland.

Under the deal, Valmet will be responsible for the supply of automation technology for the start-up of the rebuilt paper machine 7 (PM 7) at the Oulu mill. The rebuilt machine is scheduled for commissioning at the end of 2020.

Valmet automation North and East Europe vice-president Ari Pinjamaa said: “We are happy that Stora Enso has chosen our automation and quality management technology.

“This delivery will also include the latest technology from our recently launched new generation Valmet IQ quality management system, so this is a great timing to benefit from our latest innovations.”

Stora Enso to convert the Oulu paper mill into packaging board mill

Last year, Stora Enso announced its decision to convert the Oulu paper mill in Finland into packaging board mill, with an investment of approximately €350m.

The plan includes converting PM 7 into high-quality virgin-fibre-based kraftliner production, as well as the closure of paper machine 6 and sheeting plant at the mill.

Stora Enso project director Ari Saarnio said: “We have had a long-term cooperation with Valmet in Oulu since 1991 and we are pleased to continue working together in this strategic project. We also value Valmet’s strong local presence here in Oulu.”

As part of the conversion project, Stora Enso plans to invest in a new line for virgin-fibre-based kraftliner with an annual capacity of 450,000 tonnes, as well as modify the pulp mill and drying machine for unbleached brown pulp.

The Oulu Mill currently produces wood-free coated paper and bleached softwood pulp.