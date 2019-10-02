Suitable for primary packaging of skin cream products, the new paperboard tube is claimed to be a climate-friendly alternative to plastic tubes

Image: Stora Enso’s new renewable paperboard tube for cosmetics industry. Photo: courtesy of Sanna Heiskanen/Stora Enso.

Finnish pulp and paper company Stora Enso has launched a new renewable paperboard tube for cosmetics packaging, to replace plastic.

The new paperboard tube is claimed to be a climate-friendly alternative to plastic tubes and is suitable for the primary packaging of skin cream products.

Stora Enso said it intends to help cosmetics brands in reaching their sustainability goals by co-developing climate-friendly packaging solutions that are both renewable and recyclable.

New paperboard tubes are renewable and recyclable

Stora Enso Consumer Board division innovation vice-president Henna Paakkonen-Alvim said: “We are seeing increasing demand in the cosmetics field for new innovative solutions made of renewable materials.

“This tube is a good example of how, together with our customers and their suppliers, we are driving innovations to create the packaging of the future. The paperboard tube will offer cosmetics brands who want to appeal to eco-conscious consumers a competitive new alternative.”

The new recyclable tube’s body is made from a barrier-coated, grease-resistant paperboard developed by Stora Enso, while its cap and shoulder are made with Stora Enso’s biocomposite materials, replacing plastic material.

Stora Enso has partnered with tube machinery manufacturer Aisa for the production of new cosmetic tubes.

To ensure flawless and efficient converting performance, the partners have validated the runnability of the board on Aisa’s machinery.

Aisa R&D director Jacques Thomasset said: “Together with Stora Enso, we can be change agents and thereby push packaging innovation forward. With paperboard as a new, renewable material option to run on our tube machines, Aisa continues to serve the needs of the global packaging industry with cutting edge technologies.”

In September this year, Stora Enso and packaging board manufacturer Fiskeby Board have conducted a trial to explore ways to recycle used paper cups into white-lined chipboard (WLC) in Sweden.

The trials have proved that the paper cups made from the renewable fibre can be recycled and can be used as raw material to produce WLC board without the requirement of additional investments or changes to the process conditions at Fiskeby Board Mill.