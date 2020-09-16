The new equipment will allow the company to develop and manufacture advanced paperboard with barrier properties

The new equipment will help produce advanced paperboard with barrier properties. (Credit: ulotkidruk from Pixabay)

Finnish pulp and paper products manufacturer Stora Enso has announced an investment of €10m to install an advanced dispersion barrier technology at its Forshaga site in Sweden.

Expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2021, the new equipment will help the company to develop and manufacture advanced paperboard with barrier properties.

The paperboard produced using barrier properties can be easily handled in a recycling process and compostable in industrial facilities, as well as enables to reduce carbon footprint.

Stora Enso Forshaga produces barrier solutions that are used in certain packaging applications

Stora Enso Forshaga is engaged in the manufacturing and development of barrier solutions, which are used in certain packaging applications to provide protection against liquid, moisture, oxygen or fat.

Liquid packaging, beverage cups and certain food packaging with barrier properties will help protect the packaged product and maintain its user-qualities, said the company.

Stora Enso packaging materials division executive vice president Hannu Kasurinen said: “Stora Enso wants to minimise the use of fossil-based materials and replace them with renewable solutions based on wood fiber.

“By investing in the development of sustainable packaging barriers, we help our customers and consumers become more eco-friendly while creating value in the circular bioeconomy.”

With two machines/coating lines, Stora Enso Forshaga has an annual capacity of around 120 000 tonnes of the barrier coating.

Forshaga site, which employs around 100 people, also serves as a competence centre for Stora Enso’s packaging materials division to develop and produce new bio-based barrier technologies and products.

In August this year, Stora Enso announced the development of a pilot facility for the production of bio-based packaging foam material, as part of its sustainable efforts.