Stora Enso launches Snap Support by Stora Enso to support customers remotely. (Credit: Karolina Grabowska from Pixabay.)

Stora Enso, a Finland-based pulp, paper and other forest products manufacturer, in collaboration with startup company Snap Support, has launched a new digital solution to support its customers remotely.

The new solution, known as Snap Support by Stora Enso, comprises a mobile application that is used to transfer real-time information and media at any time a customer encounters challenges or have questions in their printing and converting processes.

Using the new application, consumers will also be able to connect with the experts in the technical support team of Stora Enso.

Stora Enso Paper division technical sales vice president Martin Gercke said: “This new solution gives several benefits to our customers.

“They get easy access to advice from technical experts from Stora Enso independently of location or time zone.

“Topics can cover the whole customer process from prepress to printing, converting and finishing. The fast feedback from our technical sales team increases efficiency in customers’ printing and converting processes by optimized usage of Stora Enso products.”

The new digital solution has been introduced in Stora Enso’s Paper division

The Finnish firm said that the new application has been introduced in its Paper division and it is also looking for the opportunities to launch the solution cross the other divisions.

The collaborative development of the new digital solution was initiated through the Combient Foundry programme.

The programme aims to bring the corporates and start-ups together for long-term mutually beneficial partnerships.

Gercke added: “Snap Support by Stora Enso can be used to help customers in countries without local technical support or when onsite support is not possible.

“Moreover, safety is critical for Stora Enso, and this solution contributes to keeping our customers and employees safe while at the same time ensuring that we can provide efficient support during the challenging COVID-19 crisis.”

The application is freely available in the App stores for Android and IOS, however, to gain access registration is required.

