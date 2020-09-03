The new system is to be installed and started up at their annual shut down in autumn 2020

Stora Enso Skoghalls Mill selects Valmet convert its existing feed system. (Credit: Valmet)

Valmet has received an order from Stora Enso in Sweden to convert its existing feed system in cooking plant to a Valmet Pump Feed System. By upgrading to a Valmet Pump Feed System, Skoghall mill intends to improve availability and reduce maintenance costs. The upgrade also includes a Valmet Chip Feeder specially designed to connect to the existing system and secure the flow to the chip pump. The new system is to be installed and started up at their annual shut down in autumn 2020.

“We are happy that Stora Enso Skoghall Mill choose Valmet as supplier and that Skoghall put trust in Valmet’s new technology for continuous cooking feed lines,”

Robert Carlström, Global Technology Manager at Valmet

Information about Stora Enso Skoghall Mill

Stora Enso Skoghall Mill is located in Värmland, the heart of Sweden’s Paper Province. With two board machines fed by mechanical and chemical pulping lines, the mill has an annual production capacity of 800,000 tonnes of paperboard for liquid and foodstuff packaging.

One in every six beverage cartons in the world is made of paperboard from Skoghall Mill.

