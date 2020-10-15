PureFiber by Stora Enso products are free from plastic and PFAS, enabling customers to replace plastic in food packaging

PureFiber by Stora Enso is a renewable, recyclable and biodegradable. (Credit: Stora Enso.)

Finland-based pulp and paper firm Stora Enso has launched its new eco-friendly takeaway bowls, dubbed PureFiber by Stora Enso, for foodservice packaging.

The company has designed the product, which is free from plastic and PFAS, thus enabling customers to replace plastic in food packaging.

Stora Enso has partnered with the wholesale company Tingstad to market the new PureFiber range of food bowls, with plans to expand the partnership to other food and consumer goods.

Tingstad is a family-owned company engaged in distributing of disposables and foodservice products to the HORECA sector in the Nordic countries.

Tingstad purchasing manager Johan Larsson said: “We strongly believe that PureFiber will play an important role in the market conversion from plastic to non-plastic food packaging. We are excited to bring a truly sustainable solution to the market together with Stora Enso.”

PureFiber products to contribute nearly 75% lower carbon footprint than alternative materials

Stora Enso said that its formed fibre products are renewable, recyclable and biodegradable. The new PureFiber family of products would contribute nearly 75% lower carbon footprint than alternative materials, including plastic or bagasse.

The advanced formed fibre technology facilitates the production of products without including plastic and PFAS, making them a sustainable alternative in the market, said the company.

Stora Enso is manufacturing its PureFiber products in its Hylte Mill in Sweden, using natural wood fibres from sustainably managed forests.

The products can also be used in non-food items in agriculture, electronics and consumer and industrial goods packaging, to replace plastic consumables.

Stora Enso formed fibre senior vice president Sohrab Kazemahvazi said: “Consumers are looking for products designed for more eco-friendly lives. They want to minimise waste and their carbon footprint and reduce their use of plastic.

“The formed fibre products we are bringing to market are game-changing in the sense that they help strong brands achieve their ambitions in sustainability and the circular economy.”

Recently, Stora Enso has concluded the co-determination talks regarding the closure of a standard newsprint paper machine (PM3) and deinking plant at its Hylte Mill, located in Halland County in Sweden.

The Finnish company stated that the co-determination negotiations would result in shut down of a PM3 by the end of 2020 and the DIP latest in the second quarter of 2021. The closure would impact a maximum of 140 employees.

Stora Enso said that the closure of PM3 will not impact its standard newsprint product offering, and will continue its operations from Hylte, Langerbrugge and Sachsen mills.