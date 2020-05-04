The new business platform has been designed to help brand owners and companies source packaging online while allowing suppliers to access new customers

Box Inc allows companies to buy renewable, plastic-free packaging. (Credit: Box Inc AB)

Stora Enso, a Finnish manufacturer of pulp, paper and other forest products, has launched a digital B2B marketplace, Box Inc, for sustainable corrugated packaging in Germany.

The new platform business, Box Inc has been designed to help companies source packaging online and also allowing suppliers to access new customers.

Box Inc head Mikael Fristedt Westre said: “Box Inc digitalises the traditional buying process by allowing buyers and sellers of packaging to complete the full sourcing journey online.

“As customers are increasingly expecting digital convenience, we offer a smart solution that reduces the time and effort needed to find the best offer.”

Box Inc to be launched in other European markets

Stora Enso plans to introduce the new platform to other markets in Europe to make it easier for brands and companies to buy packaging that is low-carbon, renewable, plastic-free and widely recycled.

Stora Enso Packaging Solutions division head and executive vice-president David Ekberg said: “With Box Inc, we are leveraging Stora Enso’s strong market presence and knowledge of the corrugated packaging industry.

“As a front runner in digitalisation in our industry, we see Box Inc as a great example of a platform business adding value to suppliers and customers alike.”

In March this year, Stora Enso has introduced new sustainable premium packaging for pellets.

Claimed to be fully recyclable, the premium cardboard box for pellets serves as an eco-friendly solution to replace plastic packaging.

The box has been designed to offers advantages for households with regards to transporting and storing the pellets.