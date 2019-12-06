Stora Enso’s remaining business in Packaging Solutions and the firm’s newly launched fibre unit will form a focused Packaging Solutions division

Image: Stora Enso has announced chances to Consumer Board and Packaging Solutions divisions. Photo: courtesy of Stora Enso.

Finland-based packaging and paper manufacturer Stora Enso is planning to combine its containerboard business in the Packaging Solutions division with the Consumer Board division to create a new Packaging Materials division.

The move is effective from 1 January 2020 while the remaining business in Packaging Solutions and the company’s newly created fibre unit will form a focused Packaging Solutions division.

Stora Enso president and CEO Annica Bresky: “As the development towards a circular bioeconomy is accelerating in society, we are creating an organisation that further strengthens our ability to drive innovation and sustainability with a common agenda.

“The Packaging Materials division will provide an even stronger customer offering for converters, brand owners and retailers, containing both virgin and recycled board material.

“For Packaging Solutions, we are increasing our focus on growing new services and packaging solutions, as well as innovation collaborations throughout the value chain for developing new renewable packaging.”

Stora Enso has reported 2018 sales for Packaging Solutions to be approximately €700m ($776.4m) based on the new structure.

Hannu Kasurinen to serve as EVP, head of Packaging Materials division

Effective immediately, the firm has appointed Hannu Kasurinen as executive vice-president (EVP) and head of the consumer board and member of the Group Leadership Team, as part of the changes to its Consumer Board and Packaging Solutions divisions.

He will serve as the EVP and head of Packaging Materials division, starting from 1 January 2020.

Commenting on the move, Kasurinen said: “Circularity is an integral part of Stora Enso’s business and a key driver for our product development.

“We will continue to innovate and answer consumers’ expectations for renewable, recyclable, fibre-based packaging materials with a low carbon footprint.”

Last month, Stora Enso has partnered with CEPI member companies to launch an alliance called 4evergreen to promote fibre-based packaging in a circular economy.

CEPI is the European association established to represent the forest fibre and paper industry.

The 4evergreen alliance members include Nestlé, Danone, Huhtamäki, SIG Combibloc, SEDA, Elopak, Tetra Pak, AR Packaging and MARS, in addition to Stora Enso.