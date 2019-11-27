Stora Enso seeks to produce a wide range of high-quality cellulose-based paper products such as single-use food service items

Image: Stora Enso intends to produce wide range of high-quality cellulose-based paper products. Photo: courtesy of vedat zorluer from Pixabay.

Finnish pulp, paper and other forest products manufacturer Stora Enso has partnered with HS Manufacturing Group (HSMG), a provider of plant-based barrier coatings and additive technologies, to develop sustainable barriers for formed fibre products.

The collaboration will allow Stora Enso to leverage HSMG’s PROTĒAN plant-based coating and additive technology for food contact packaging applications.

The PROTĒAN technology is designed to offer a biodegradable and recyclable additive providing water-, grease- and oil-resistant properties for fibre-based packaging.

Stora Enso to integrate HSMG’s PROTĒAN technology with PureFiber

Stora Enso said it will integrate its PureFiber technology, which enables the manufacture of renewable and recyclable single-use products, with HSMG’s PROTĒAN barrier technology.

Stora Enso vice-president and formed fibre head Sohrab Kazemahvazi said: “The technology partnership paves the way for meeting the needs of customers and consumers looking for more eco-friendly solutions.

“Through this collaboration, we can design next-generation barrier properties which allow us to tap into new application areas for plastic-free products.”

The integration of PureFiber technology with PROTĒAN technology will enable the production of a wide range of high-quality cellulose-based paper products such as single-use food service items.

HSMG chairman Samuel Mikail said: “Stora Enso’s respected leadership as a renewable materials company and outstanding reputation in product design and innovation provide a perfect opportunity to broaden the introduction of PROTĒAN as a sustainable alternative to legacy technologies.”

In March this year, Stora Enso announced its plans to build a new production line and related infrastructure to manufacture formed fibre products, with an investment of €5m ($5.5m) at Hylte Mill in Sweden.

The investment is part of the firm’s commitment towards circularity, to manufacture products which are plastic-free, renewable, recyclable, and biodegradable.

The new products include single-use food packaging items like plastic-free cups, bowls, clamshells, plates and coffee cup lids along with non-food applications to meet the needs of consumers seeking more eco-friendly alternatives to plastic.

Stora Enso is planning to introduce the first products for packaging for fast-food restaurants at the beginning of 2020.