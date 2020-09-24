The formed fibre products can be used for single-use food packaging items including plastic-free cups, bowls and coffee cup lids

PureFiber can be used for single-use food packaging items. (Credit: Stora Enso.)

Finnish pulp and paper products manufacturer Stora Enso has commenced the production of new-generation formed fibre products at Hylte Mill in Sweden that are free from plastic and per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The increase in production of fibre products at Hylte Mill in Sweden follows the investment announced last year, allowing the company to manufacture products which are renewable, recyclable and biodegradable.

The PureFiber produced by Stora Enso is a new range of formed fibre eco-products that helps customers to replace plastics.

It is produced without plastic and PFAS and can be used for single-use food packaging items including plastic-free cups, bowls and coffee cup lids.

Citing a Life Cycle Analysis study, the company stated that the PureFiber product range has a CO2 footprint that is about 75% lower compared to rival packaging materials.

Stora Enso provides plastic-free barrier technology for food contact packaging applications through its collaboration with HS Manufacturing Group and its patented technology, PROTĒAN.

Stora Enso Packaging Solutions Division executive vice president David Ekberg said: “Market demand for formed fibre products is accelerating, and these products offer a unique solution to meet that demand.

“Single-use plastics are already banned in many countries and PFAS in food applications are increasingly scrutinised by health authorities. This ramp-up marks our first step in putting a new generation of sustainable and safe formed fibre products on the market.”

Stora Enso invests in Sweden and China for additional production capacity

The company stated that it is investing in additional production capacity in Hylte Mill in Sweden and Qian’an Mill in China to meet the demand for formed fibre solutions.

The two mills together will have the capacity to produce nearly 115 million units of products per year.

Ekberg added: “Expanding our formed fibre production in China will support the Chinese efforts to replace single-use food packaging with sustainable and safe alternatives.”

Earlier this month, Stora Enso has invested €10m to install an advanced dispersion barrier technology at its Forshaga site in Sweden.