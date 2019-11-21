The 4evergreen alliance will help increase the contribution of fibre-based packaging in a circular and sustainable economy

Image: The 4evergreen alliance will promote fibre-based packaging in circular economy. Photo: courtesy of LordPeppersBest from Pixabay.

Finnish pulp and paper company Stora Enso, along with CEPI member companies, has launched an alliance called 4evergreen to promote fibre-based packaging in a circular economy.

CEPI is the European association established to represent the forest fibre and paper industry.

The 4evergreen alliance members include Nestlé, Danone, Huhtamäki, SIG Combibloc, SEDA, Elopak, Tetra Pak, AR Packaging and MARS, in addition to Stora Enso.

As part of the initiative, Stora Enso will work with companies across the value chain to improve the recycling of fibre-based packaging, as well as drive the collaboration in circular design and materials to facilitate positive change in a circular economy.

The 4evergreen alliance has been established to increase the contribution of fibre-based packaging in a circular and sustainable economy to minimise the climate and environmental impact.

The 4evergreen alliance aims to increase awareness about innovation in fibre-based packaging materials and recycling

The alliance works to increase awareness about innovation in fibre-based packaging materials and recycling, as well as set guidelines for product design to enable circularity and secondary use of fibres.

It will also help in the development of optimised collection systems, and critical recycling infrastructures and technologies related to fibre-based packaging.

Stora Enso CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström said: “This is a critical step to strengthen circular bioeconomy in Europe, and to boost the role of fiber-based packaging solutions in the market.

“Plastic litter is a global problem that cannot be tackled without climate smart, renewable and recyclable solutions. Joining forces with companies across the value chain can bring about a real, transformative change.”

For EU citizens, CEPI provides renewable and recyclable wood-based fibres solutions ranging from packaging to textile, hygiene and tissue products, printing and graphic papers. It also offers speciality papers and bio-chemicals for food and pharmaceuticals, bio-composites and bioenergy.

Stora Enso is a major provider of renewable solutions for the customers in the packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper sectors.

In March this year, Stora Enso announced that it is investing in next-generation renewable, recyclable and biodegradable formed fibre solutions.