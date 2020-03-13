The new pellets cardboard packaging box serves as an eco-friendly option to replace plastic packaging

Stora Enso’s new sustainable premium packaging for pellets. (Credit: Stora Enso)

Stora Enso, a Finland-based manufacturer of pulp, paper and other forest products, has launched new sustainable premium packaging for pellets.

The new cardboard packaging box for pellets has been designed as an eco-friendly solution to replace plastic packaging.

Claimed to be fully recyclable, the premium cardboard box offers advantages for households with regards to transporting and storing the pellets.

New recyclable cardboard box planned to be launched in Italy

Stora Enso is planning to initially launch the sustainable box in Italy, which is said to have Europe’s largest pellets market for private households.

Stora Enso pellets product manager Marion LeRoy-Loikala said: “The pellet box is now available in the smaller size of 12 kg – easier to carry home from the shop, easier to pour into the stove and easier to store at home.

“The new product is therefore sustainable through and through – our renewable heating fuel is now also supplied in packaging that can be reused or simply recycled after use.”

Stora Enso worked with Finnish branding & design agency Aune Creative to develop the fresh graphic design of the box.

The company is planning to conduct an extensive pilot testing of the cardboard packaging at its Estonian Näpi sawmill before launching it in the Italian market.

After evaluating the customer feedback for up to two years, the product will be rolled out in other European markets, the company noted.

Stora Enso pellets business line vice-president and business director Joachim Colliander said: “Our main objectives are to increase our brand awareness and market share in Italy and other relevant household markets, while diversifying our customer base and contributing to the reduction of overall plastics consumption.

“The European demand for heating pellets as a renewable and sustainable source of energy is forecast to increase steadily by 5% CAGR in the coming years.”

In February this year, Stora Enso had announced the launched new barrier materials for paper cup and food packaging applications.