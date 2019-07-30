Stop & Shop intends to assist customers in the moving away from single-use plastic bags and help them switch to reusable bags

Image: Stop & Shop intends to eliminate single-use plastic bags in the US. Photo: courtesy of cocoparisienne from Pixabay.

US-based supermarket chain Stop & Shop has announced plans to eliminate single-use plastic bags at its stores in Connecticut, US.

As part of the new decision, which is effective from 1 August 2019, Stop & Shop intends to offer a free reusable bag to customers who bring in one or more single-use plastic bags to the store for recycling.

The move is a part of Stop & Shop’s efforts to assist customers in the moving away from single-use plastic bags and help them switch to reusable bags.

The free paper bags will be offered during the month of August 2019, at Stop & Shop stores where local laws permit, the grocery chain said.

However, from 3 September 2019, Stop & Shop plans to charge a 10-cent fee on paper bags to its customers.

Stop & Shop operations senior vice-president Rudy DiPietro said: “We know that the environmental impact of plastics is something our customers and communities care about here in Connecticut, so we’re eliminating single-use plastic bags well ahead of the state mandated timeline – and we’re also placing a 10-cent fee on paper bags to encourage our customers to make the switch to reusable.

“We also appreciate the fact that it’s going to take our customers time to make this adjustment, so we’re waiving the fee on paper throughout the month of August at most stores, offering reusable bag giveaways, and doing everything we can to help make the transition an easy one.”

Stop & Shop, which operates a total of 91 stores across the state of Connecticut, intends to recycle the plastic bags collected from customers into composite wood, which can be used for things such as decking, park benches, and playground equipment.

The grocer said that the local stores will offer a variety of reusable bags to customers for purchase including Stop & Shop Community Bags, making it easier for shoppers to give back to the community.

Stop & Shop recycled over 360 million pounds of material in 2018

In 2018, Stop & Shop recycled more than 360 million pounds of material including plastics and cardboard as part of its commitment to reduce the environmental footprint in the communities.

Earlier this year, Ben & Jerry’s, a US-based producer of ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet products, has announced plans to eliminate single-use plastic in its Scoop Shops across the world.

By the end of 2020, Ben & Jerry’s is also planning to eliminate the use of plastic cups and lids for ice cream.