The product, on shelves through early December, will support Veterans Expeditions

Image: STōK Veterans Day Limited-Edition Packaging. Photo: courtesy of STōK Cold Brew Coffee.

As a brand that stands for bold passions and actions, STōK Cold Brew Coffee is proud to show its support this Veterans Day with limited-edition camo packaging on its 48 oz. Protein Espresso product. The product, on shelves through early December, will support Veterans Expeditions and STōK will further support them with a donation.

Colorado-based Veterans Expeditions (VetEx) is a veteran-led, 501c3 chartered nonprofit organization that began in 2010 to enhance the lives of the nation’s veterans. VetEx focuses on outdoor expeditions that incentivize growth, adventure, excitement and comradery amongst its veteran population. STōK’s donation will support VetEx’s 2020 programing, as STōK will be title sponsor for the organization’s 2020 Ice Climbing Expeditions taking place across the country.

“STōK is a brand that truly believes in those that show boldness and bravery,” said Lindsey Morgan, Director of Marketing for STōK Cold Brew Coffee. “We’re proud to support Veterans Expeditions and their empowering programs that help veterans to overcome challenges through outdoor training and leadership. STōK’s mission is to turn passions into actions, and we believe VetEx makes a huge impact by supporting the passions of the military community.”

The limited-edition packaging is featured on STōK’s 48 oz. Protein Espresso product, found at most large grocery stores nationwide. The coffee camo packackaging features custom artwork and a spirited message from STōK saluting the “brave & bold” with a message of “thanks” to the country’s collective veterans.

“Because we are veteran-led, we recognize the issues and struggles that those who served deal with everyday,” said Nick Watson, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Veterans Expeditions. “By powering our ice climbing program, STōK will help hundreds of military veterans get involved in outdoor experiences that strengthen our veteran community.”

Source: Company Press Release