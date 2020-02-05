Biopharma companies will be counting on an additional supplier offering ready-to-use containers for their fill-finish processes and a faster drug product time-to-market

Stevanato has signed collaboration agreement with Bormioli Pharma. (Credit: Thomas Breher from Pixabay)

Stevanato Group, through Ompi, its specialist in glass primary packaging for the pharmaceutical industry, and Bormioli Pharma announce today a collaboration agreement.

The agreement will enable biopharma customers, contract filling organizations, and research laboratories to receive Bormioli Pharma’s proprietary primary containers in Ompi’s industry-recognized EZ-fill secondary packaging configuration.

Bormioli Pharma is a leading Italian pharma primary packaging manufacturer. With seven manufacturing plants and a wide international commercial network, Bormioli Pharma operates in close partnership with the pharmaceutical industry and with all the businesses that are engineering the future of healthcare. The company serves the pharma and biopharmaceutical markets with integrated glass and plastic packaging solutions, always with one single goal in mind: to put health in the hands of the world.

Bormioli Pharma glass vials supplied in Ompi’s packaging configurations can be processed into existing fill-finish lines. EZ-fill secondary packaging is designed to mitigate the risk of breakages, cosmetic issues, and particulate generation. It is the ideal solution from lab-scale manual filling up to the traditional filling process, allowing to accelerate the commercialization of pharmaceutical and biologics.

Andrea Zambon, Marketing & Product Management Director at Stevanato Group, said: “It is with great pride that we announce the agreement with Bormioli Pharma. EZ-fill technology has over the years become the market standard and the reference in secondary packaging. Lean processes, flexibility, and ease of use are EZ-fill key pillars, responding to the market’s rising demand for cost-efficient, scalable solutions. Customers can now count on an additional established player for the supply of ready-to-use parenteral vials.”

Andrea Sentimenti, Marketing & Innovation Manager at Bormioli Pharma, said: “As a partner of the pharma industry, we strive every day to go beyond the product, building dedicated services around it. The agreement with Stevanato Group is one more step forward in this direction and allows us to combine the high quality of our parenteral vials with the reliability of EZ-fill technology. The result is a premium packaging solution for parenteral drugs, engineered to overcome the challenges of the most demanding injectables.”

Source: Company Press Release