Stephens Group has acquired a significant minority interest in Revolution Plastics, the provider of sustainable, closed-loop plastic products serving a wide variety of agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets. The investment was made in support of Arsenal Capital Partners’ controlling investment in the Company. Dhu Thompson, former majority owner and Chairman of Revolution, will continue as a board member and will retain a meaningful investment in the Company. Sean Whiteley, CEO of Revolution, will join the board and also retain a significant investment in the Company. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Revolution is driven by a single mission: create sustainable plastic solutions that help preserve the environment for future generations. Through its innovative closed-loop system, Revolution markets a wide array of plastic solutions for the agricultural sector, which it then recovers, cleans, and processes into a post-consumer resin (“PCR”). The Company then closes the loop by using this PCR to manufacture the same agricultural products along with other products such as trash can liners, carryout bags, and construction films. This closed-loop system not only produces extremely high quality products but also diverts millions of pounds of plastic waste from landfills each year. The Company’s brands, which include Delta Plastics, Revolution Bag, Revolution Ag, Rodeo Plastics, and Command, are known leaders in promoting environmentally sustainable practices and products in each of their respective markets.

“The Stephens Group is proud to support a local Arkansas business,” commented Witt Stephens, Jr., CEO of The Stephens Group. “I have known Dhu for a long time and admire and respect how he’s been able to build an outstanding business while also advancing a passion we share – conservation.” Clay Hunter, managing director at The Stephens Group, added, “Revolution is truly differentiated and serves as an advantaged platform from which to continue building a sustainability-focused plastics business. This investment fits squarely within our focus on engineered commercial and industrial products, and we are excited to support the business in its next phase of growth. We think very highly of our investment partner, Arsenal, and their expertise in the chemical and plastics industries, and we are looking forward to a long and enduring partnership with both Arsenal and the Revolution team.”

