Stasher has added two new sizes to its Stand-Up bag range. (Credit: Stasher)

Stasher has expanded its Stand-Up bag range with the introduction of two new sizes such as Stasher Stand-Up Mega and Mini.

Stasher is a functional and endlessly reusable silicone bag. It is said to be the first 100% plastic-free and pure-platinum silicone bag with a patented Pinch-Loc seal, which can safely move from the freezer to the microwave, oven or boiling water and cleans freely in the dishwasher.

Based on the Stand-Up mid-size bag, the Stasher Stand-Up Mega bag holds the capacity to manage nearly a gallon and suitable for marinade masters and meal prepping machines.

The new bag, which has a capacity of 104 fluid ounces, allows keeping melons fresh and sourdough frozen. It is also useful to perfectly pack clothes and securely store tech.

With a capacity of nearly a quart, the Stasher Stand-up Mini bag has been designed for perfect portions.

The new small bag is suitable to store items such as avocados, sauces and dips, as well as place essentials such as like hand sanitiser, wipes and sunscreen in an easy on-the-go storage solution.

Stand-Up Mega and Mini bags are available in clear and aqua colours

The company is offering both Stand-Up Mega and Mini bags in clear and aqua colours. The 100% plastic-free Stasher bag is produced using pure-platinum silicone.

Stasher product development director Angelo Carpinelli said: “The original Stand-Up bag was a runaway hit and our loyal Stasher Squad asked over and over for a bigger bag, so we’re excited the time has come to introduce the Mega and Mini.

“We can’t wait to see the countless inventive ways our customers will end up using these new Stand-Up bags.”

