StarPak, part of the Five Star Family of Companies, has invested in new presses and blown film line to expand its Houston facility in Texas, US.

StarPak, a provider of flexible packaging products, will install three new W&H presses, including one VISTAFLEX and two MIRAFLEX II at the Houston facility.

The company will add up to 150,000ft² of additional manufacturing space to complement the expansion of capacity.

The newest 67″, 10-colour VISTAFLEX press is said to make StarPak W&H’s largest VISTAFLEX customer across the world.

With line speeds of up to 2,625ft per minute, the VISTAFLEX has the potential to prepare and store up to five additional jobs while the press is running.

The two new 52″, 10-colour MIRAFLEX II presses are expected to be operational later this year. The company will also install a 134″, five-layer VAREX II blown film extrusion line.

The MIRAFLEX II presses deliver advanced automation to better support quick and waste minimising set-up and job changes.

Five Star CEO Mike Ukropina said: “Our continued investment in capacity highlights StarPak’s commitment to supporting our customer’s growth today and in the years ahead.

“Expanding our capabilities with state-of-the-art presses, extrusion, and automation allows us to remain focused on industry-leading quality and innovation across all segments.”

The Five Star Family of Companies is an integrated group of manufacturing companies situated in Houston, Texas. It is vertically integrated across multiple facilities, which include extrusion, printing, and converting operations.

Five Star offers advanced packaging solutions to Fortune 500 consumer packaged goods companies and large national retailers via five business entities such as StarPak, Polytex, Superbag, Fresh Pak and Jumbo Bag.

StarPak offers a range of printed films used for consumer and pet food bags and pouches, shrink overwrap, towel and tissue wrap, multipack bags, bakery bags, and printed rollstock for a varied base of CPG customers.