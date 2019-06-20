Flexible packaging provider StarPak has signed a new licensing agreement with Dow to expand flexible packaging options.

Image: StarPak will utilise PacXpert technology in various applications in the future. Photo: Image by ToddTrumble from Pixabay.

Under the terms of the deal, StarPak will utilise multi-faceted PacXpert Packaging Technology in various applications in the future.

This allows customers to transition to flexible, lightweight and collapsible stand-up pouches capable of holding liquid and solid material, Dow said.

The PacXpert packaging technology is designed to allow manufactures to shift from rigid containers to flexible packaging. It can be used for four main sectors, including food, automotive fluids, paint and detergents.

Dow said in a statement: “StarPak’s pipeline of potential customers will enable the company to quickly invest in machinery to manufacture these PacXpert pouches.”

The deal is a part of the privately-owned packaging manufacturer’s effort to drive adoption of the innovative technology with its customers in North America and Latin America.

StarPak CEO Michael Ukropina said: “We’re an agile company, able to quickly combine innovation with technologies like Dow’s PacXpert Packaging Technology to help our customers meet whatever the market demands.

“Dow’s curiosity, collaborative approach and continuous R&D complement how we operate, and we look forward to working together to optimize PacXpert Packaging Technology for our customers.”

The PacXpert license agreement has been signed by the two parties after coming together for an Innovation Day at Dow’s Pack Studios facility in Freeport, Texas.

Dow brings global network of packaging specialists, equipment and testing at the Innovation Day in a bid to accelerate the development of improved packaging.

Dow PacXpert Packaging Technology global leader Fabrice Digonnet said: “This agreement builds on Dow’s global network of PacXpert licensees, demonstrating a shared commitment to developing better, more sustainable packaging solutions for a wide range of applications.”

StarPak is premier printer and global supplier of flexible packaging products. It offers products including pouch bags, multipack bags, bakery bags, towels and tissue films, printed roll stock, printed shrink overwrap films, among others.

In 2017, Dow Chemical has partnered with Karlville Development Group for the flexible PacXpert packaging technology.