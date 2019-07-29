Sun protection specialist Stada Arzneimittel AG has turned to M&H Kutenholz, a company of Berry Global, for the production of a limited-edition 250ml size bottle for its popular Ladival Sun Lotion.

Image: Stada Arzneimittel selects M&H Kutenholz’s 250ml size bottle. Photo: courtesy of RPC Group Plc.

The family size pack joins the existing 200ml bottle produced by M&H Kutenholz, and the successful working partnership between the two companies was a key reason in Stada Arzneimittel selecting M&H Kutenholz for this range extension.

In particular, M&H Kutenholz was able to achieve a fast development of the bottle from initial concept to final production in order to meet launch deadlines for the 2019 summer season.

As with the 200ml bottle, the new pack features a flip-top closure from Bramlage, a company of Berry Global, as part of a complete pack solution.

Source: Company Press Release