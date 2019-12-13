The glass wine bottles designed for St. Julian Winery offer enhanced shelf appeal while preserving the taste of the product

Image: St. Julian Winery partners with Ardagh to manufacture wine bottles. Photo: courtesy of Ardagh Group S.A.

Ardagh Group, Glass-North America has signed a supply agreement with St. Julian Winery, a winery in the Michigan, US, to manufacture wine bottles.

Ardagh said that the St. Julian Winery’s bottles leverage the brand’s existing bottle design assets, featuring a modern, premium look and feel.

St. Julian operations director Matt White said: “At St. Julian, we pride ourselves on growing all our fruit in the great state of Michigan and leaving the smallest ecological footprint possible.

“We are also continually seeking strong, ethical, trustworthy business partners. Sourcing glass bottles produced in the U.S.A, along with the opportunity to work with Ardagh’s great people, made this an easy business decision.”

St. Julian Winery’s glass bottles are 100% and endlessly recyclable

The glass bottles manufactured for St. Julian Winery are 100% and endlessly recyclable. In addition to preserving the taste of the product, the glass wine bottles offer enhanced shelf appeal and brand differentiation in a premium, sustainable package.

Ardagh Group Glass North America chief commercial officer John Shaddox said: “Ardagh Group is proud to partner with St. Julian Winery to provide consumers with glass bottles made in the US, while supporting US manufacturing jobs.”

Ardagh noted that it provides an extensive product portfolio for the wine market. It also offers glass bottle designs in a variety of shapes, colours and sizes.

Earlier this year, Ardagh Group, Glass North America has produced specially-designed 12oz glass bottles for Founders Brewing’s Solid Gold premium lager and Canadian Breakfast Stout (CBS).

Originally launched in cans in February 2018, Solid Gold is currently offered in 12oz glass bottles that are designed and produced in the US by Ardagh. The Solid Gold and CBS are packaged in a customised 12oz Heritage bottle.

Manufactured using 100% recyclable amber glass, the new 12oz bottle features the words ‘Founders Brewing Co.’ embossed on the neck.