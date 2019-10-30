The deal will provide SSI Schaefer with returnable, moulded particle foam packaging opportunities, as well as expand marketing activities across North America

Image: Custom EPP dunnage coil pack insert tray. Photo: courtesy of Schaefer Systems International.

Reusable packaging systems provider Schaefer Systems International (SSI) has signed a sales agreement with material technologies provider Woodbridge for the latter’s expanded particle foam packaging.

Under the deal, SSI Schaefer’s packaging systems division will serve as the sales entity for Woodbridge’s expanded particle foam packaging.

The deal will provide SSI Schaefer with returnable, moulded particle foam packaging opportunities, as well as expand marketing activities across North America.

With the latest agreement, SSI Schaefer will now serve major industrial manufacturing clients

The sales agreement will facilitate SSI Schaefer to offer design, manufacturing and distribution support to the major industrial manufacturing customers with a primary focus on the automotive industry.

Schaefer Systems International packaging systems division vice president Andy Schumacher said: “This agreement continues our path to provide the widest array of product to our customers.

“This agreement is truly a win-win for both parties. It expands the SSI SCHAEFER product portfolio, while extending the Woodbridge sales team.”

Expanded particle foam, a semi-rigid closed cell foam, is non-abrasive, lightweight, and cost-efficient for reusable packaging. Steam will be used to mould beads inside an aluminium tool.

According to SSI, the product is a better option for parts with complex geometries, require electrostatic dissipative (ESD) protection or an environment that necessitates fire retardant packaging.

Returnable particle foams comprise of expanded polypropylene (EPP), expanded polyethylene (EPE) and polystyrene/ polyethylene blend (PS/PE).

Woodbridge formed plastics GM and VP Dean Varley said: “With this agreement, Woodbridge and SSI SCHAEFER have more than 100 years of combined experience serving the global market.

“This partnership strengthens Woodbridge’s goal of providing sustainable reusable products to the market while exceeding customer expectations.”

SSI offers storage, materials handling, logistics and reusable packaging, and waste technology solutions to businesses across North America.

Woodbridge provides advanced material technologies for application in automotive, commercial, recreational, packaging, healthcare and building products.

In November 2017, Schaefer Systems International expanded its North American headquarters facility in Charlotte, North Carolina.