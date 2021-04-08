Through the Spin Master Recycling Program, consumers can now send in Spin Master toys and games to TerraCycle to be recycled for free

SpinMaster-TerraCycle-Image. (Credit: CNW Group/Spin Master)

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children’s entertainment company, responsible for playtime favorites such as PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Etch A Sketch® and Rubik’s Cube®, has partnered with international recycling leader TerraCycle to make its toys and games recyclable in the United States.

“As a global company that creates innovative toys and games that inspire magical play experiences, we recognize the need to help preserve our environment for the benefit of the children we entertain today and for generations to come,” said Tammy Smitham, Spin Master’s VP of Communications & Corporate Citizenship. “Our program with TerraCycle gives our well-loved toys a reimagined future while also reducing our impact on the environment.”

Through the Spin Master Recycling Program, consumers can now send in Spin Master toys and games to TerraCycle to be recycled for free. Participation is easy: sign up on the TerraCycle program page (https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/spin-master) and mail in the well-loved toys using the prepaid shipping label provided. Once collected, the Spin Master toys are cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products, such as park benches and picnic tables.

“The Spin Master Recycling Program is a perfect chance to engage the next generation through sustainability in a fun and approachable way,” said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. “This program makes it easy to show your children that recycling and the environment don’t have to be relegated to the classroom – kids can grow into responsible environmental citizens with every toy they outgrow and recycle with their parent’s help.”

In addition to diverting waste from landfills, Spin Master has made other environmental commitments including streamlining manufacturing processes to prioritize recovery and recycling, alongside goals to reduce plastic packaging and offset self-generated carbon emissions annually. More information on Spin Master’s CSR Strategy and initiatives aimed at protecting the environment are available at https://www.spinmaster.com/en-US/corporate/corporate-social-responsibility.

The Spin Master Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization in the United States. For more information on TerraCycle’s recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com. All Spin Master toys and games are eligible with the exception of the Kinetic Sand™ brand.

Source: Company Press Release