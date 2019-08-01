The 300ml bottles accommodate Scentered's new range of hair, body and hand products

Image: Spectra Packaging has produced recycled packs for Scentered's new range of hair, body and hand products. Photo: courtesy of Spectra Packaging Ltd.

UK-based Spectra Packaging has provided recycled packs for Scentered’s new range of hair, body and hand products.

Featuring Spectra’s Roma Round design, the new bottles have been blow moulded in 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) PET.

Spectra field sales representative Alex Beveridge said: “It’s encouraging to see increasing numbers of brands moving over to more eco-friendly solutions. The use of recycled content shows their consumers that they are committed to packaging their products responsibly.”

Spectra’s bottle made from 100% recycled plastic

The new 300ml bottles, which are colour matched and printed at Spectra’s manufacturing plant in Suffolk, are provided with natural finish shallow caps.

Scentered’s finished packs also feature a printed message “This bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic.”

Scentered is using the new 300ml packs for its DE-STRESS shampoo, conditioner, body and hand wash, as well as body and hand lotion products.

The new range is made with 100% naturally derived ingredients, as well as free from PEGS, SLS, glycols, petrochemicals, phenoxyethanol, silicones, synthetic fragrances and colours.

Scentered’s Kate Freeman said: “The solutions proposed by Spectra helped us achieve an environmentally friendly outcome that perfectly reflects our existing eco-conscious values.”

Established in 2007, Spectra Packaging provides various packaging solutions ranging from packaging in HDPE to glass-like containers in PET. It offers a comprehensive range of standard bottles and caps, as well as custom moulding and tooling service.

The company also produces a variety of closures to complement its bottle range, as well as recycled plastic packaging in both HDPE and PET.

In November 2017, Spectra Packaging provided new bottles for actor Richard Grant’s Jack Body Wash product. Jack Body Wash uses Spectra’s 500ml Flat Based Boston Round design in PET.

The Spectra line up of Boston Round designs includes Standard Boston shapes and also Tall Boston and Flat Based options with differing neck variants to provide more flexibility.