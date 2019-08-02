The first laser-labelled organic mangoes are available in Eurospar and Interspar stores in Austria

Image: Spar Austria has launched laser-labelled organic mangoes. Photo: courtesy of SPAR/Evatrifft.

Spar Austria has launched laser-labelled organic mangoes at its Eurospar and Interspar stores, as part of its efforts to reduce the usage of plastic.

Spar has replaced plastic stickers with laser labelling technology in its stores across the country, avoiding the use of tonnes of coated plastic labels each year.

Spar’s trial of laser labelling

The retailer has secured positive feedback during the trial of lasered organic avocados instore, which was carried out two years ago.

According to Spar, problems with the rough shell of the fruit and under-developed technology initially restricted the use of this option, but the laser labels remained a better choice for branding.

The first organic mangoes with laser labelling are launched into stores after further intensive development and more testing.

Spar Austria CEO Gerhard Drexel said: “Thanks to the laser labels on mangoes, we can guarantee the separation of organic and conventional fruit without the use of stickers.

“We are preparing to do the same for other fruit and veg, such as pomegranates, kiwis, avocados and sweet potatoes. This will save thousands of plastic stickers every day. Our aim going forward is to offer the entire range of SPAR Natur* pur organic fruit and vegetables unpacked or sustainably packaged.”

Spar Austria has also conducted a campaign called Save on plastics with Spar to increase customers’ focus on plastic-free or plastic-reduced options.

Avoid, reduce and recycle is the target of the retailer’s plastic reduction programme, which already helped to make 40% of its fruit and veg free from the packaging.

Spar Partner also provides reusable fruit and veg nets, as well as compostable paper bags instore.

Spar Austria also enables customers to return empty bottles in stores across the country. It provides mineral water, beer, fruit juices, and dairy products in returnable bottles.

In December 2018, Spar Austria has announced that it is trialling two consumer initiatives to reduce plastic waste as part of its sustainability initiatives.