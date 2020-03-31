The contract is to quickly produce personal protective equipment (PPE) from a supplier, which is supporting COVID-19 healthcare

Sovereign Plastics to supply face shields for COVID-19 task forces. (Credit: Juraj Varga from Pixabay.)

Sovereign Plastics, the domestic plastic and metal components manufacturing operation of COMSovereign Holding, has secured a contract to manufacture and supply personal protective equipment to support COVID-19 task forces.

It involves rapid production of custom moulds and high-volume production of face shields for front-line healthcare workers and first responders.

Currently, the fabrication of the moulds is in progress and the full-scale production is estimated to start within two weeks.

US-based pure-play communications provider COMSovereign closed the acquisition assets of US-based firm Fast Plastic Parts.

The company has converted the manufacturing assets, operations and existing customer contracts of Fast Plastic Parts into a business known as Sovereign Plastics.

COMSovereign chairman and CEO Dan Hodges said: “The spread of COVID-19 has dramatically reduced access to critical medical equipment and PPE supplies, including this type of face shield, potentially jeopardising the health and safety of front-line healthcare and first responders.

“We are honoured to commit our available production capacity to the rapid manufacture of face shields for distribution by our customer to its end users in the fight against COVID-19, and we are proud to help lower the curve here in the United States.”

Sovereign Plastics operates 23,000ft² manufacturing facility

Colorado-based Sovereign Plastics expects a net margin on the production to exceed $500,000 per month in the initial surge of production.

The firm operates a 23,000ft² manufacturing facility that comprises a full-production machine shop, a comprehensive line of advanced plastic injection moulding machinery along with a light-assembly fulfilment and packaging lines serving.

The new venture uses advanced systems that are designed for speed and cost efficiency and can reduce moulding times from three months to one week.

Sovereign Plastics claims that it can reduce product delivery from months to days compared to production overseas in Asia.