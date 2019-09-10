Packer provides packaging equipment ranging from adhesive tape dispensers and heat sealing equipment to strapping tools

Image: Southgate has acquired UK packaging equipment business Packaging Aids. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Southgate Packaging has acquired UK-based packaging equipment business Packaging Aids (aka Packer) for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Basildon, Essex, Packer is involved in the supply of advanced packaging equipment ranging from adhesive tape dispensers and heat sealing equipment to strapping tools.

Packer managing director Steve Sweeney said: “This is a great moment for our distributors. The idea of the two brands Southgate and Packer coming together, I think is going to create a great synergy in the marketplace.”

The product portfolio of Packaging Aids

Packer’s product portfolio is comprised of void fill systems, cardboard shredding machines that offer cost-effective methods to protect products in transit, as well as automatic strapping machines and stretch wrapping machines to improve productivity and optimise protection.

The heat sealers, which can be used in any packing room operation, hold the capacity to create the perfect sized sealed polythene bag for the products of customers.

The company supplies a range of pistol grip packing tape dispensers, bench-mounted adhesive tape dispensers and desktop sticky tape dispensers.

Packer’s air bag void fill systems will help avoid the expensive cost of storing and transporting tradition void fill alternatives such as bubble film. Featuring own internal air source, the air cushion void fill systems help customers to generate the required amount of air.

Southgate commercial director Charles McIntyre said: “Southgate’s acquisition of Packer supports our vision of becoming the UK’s most comprehensive value partner to packaging distributors, for industrial packaging equipment and associated consumables.”

In January 2015, Southgate Packaging acquired UK strapping manufacturer McKindy Strap for an undisclosed sum.

With a current network of more than 650 distributors across the globe, Southgate serves customers in the industrial packaging and order fulfilment sectors.

It manages distribution centres in Birmingham and Brussels for quick supply across the UK and Europe. The company has a 155,000ft² of warehousing space, 42 loading docks and advanced automated WMS scanning systems.