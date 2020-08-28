Pegasus ULD is said to be world’s first passive bulk temperature controlled container for pharmaceutical applications

Sonoco ThermoSafe has selected ACL Airshop for handling and repair of temperature controlled bulk shippers. (Credit: Sonoco ThermoSafe)

ACL Airshop has been selected by Sonoco ThermoSafe for the handling and repair of its Pegasus ULD bulk temperature controlled containers.

Pegasus ULD is claimed to be world’s first passive bulk temperature controlled container for pharmaceutical applications.

It is an approved unit load device that helps to efficiently operate existing international ground handling and customs processes at the lowest possible cost.

The unit load device, which is produced using composite materials, will deliver a lighter solution that is extensively more damage-resistant than traditional metal containers.

Pegasus consists of a fully integrated and Federal Aviation Administration (FDA) approved telemetry system, which offers real-time and cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature, as well as major environmental factors that are accurately synchronised with GPS location.

Sonoco ThermoSafe marketing and innovation director Christopher Day said: “We are delighted to partner with a high-quality and service-oriented ULD handling and repair specialist such as ACL Airshop, with its impressive global network.

“This agreement accelerates the adoption of the Pegasus ULD across the worldwide air freight marketplace during the world’s most dire need for pharmaceutical distribution.”

Sonoco ThermoSafe offers temperature assurance packaging solutions

Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco, offers temperature assurance packaging for the safe and better transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products.

With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe offers products featuring technology that encompasses refrigerated, frozen or controlled room temperature applications.

ACL Airshop executive vice president and COO Wes Tucker said: “Sonoco has topped the list of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies in the packaging sector for 3 consecutive years. Its reputation for quality perfectly aligns with our own high standards for service delivery.”

Based in Greenville of South Carolina, ACL Airshop has air cargo support capabilities at more than 50 of the world’s top 100 cargo airports.

It offers pre-conditioning, handling and repair services at air cargo facilities across the globe that represent major pharma hubs for import and export.

In January this year, Sonoco completed the acquisition of Thermoform Engineered Quality and Plastique Holdings (together TEQ) from ESCO Technologies for $187m in cash.