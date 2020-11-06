The EOS recyclable temperature-controlled packaging will serve as an efficient curbside recyclable system for life science and perishable clients

Sonoco ThermoSafe has launched EOS recyclable temperature controlled packaging. (Credit: Sonoco Products Company)

Sonoco ThermoSafe, a business unit of Sonoco, has introduced new EOS line of fully curbside recyclable temperature-controlled parcel shippers in the US.

The company has developed the EOS line to provide life science and perishable clients with an efficient curbside recyclable system.

According to the company, many competing insulated packaging products claim curbside recyclability but use inner pellets, panels and liner coatings that cannot be separated or sorted and become unrecyclable as-is at municipal recycling facilities (MRFs).

Sonoco ThermoSafe has carried out significant internal and third party university testing on its components to confirm curbside recyclability of EOS line.

EOS line is available in several sizes

Sonoco has used 100% post-industrial and pre-consumer paper fibre to produce EOS line of temperature controlled parcel shippers.

Available in several sizes, the EOS line of curbside recyclable temperature-controlled parcel shippers will be initially supplied to the customers in the US.

Sonoco ThermoSafe segment director Ron Haub said: “It takes a company as uniquely experienced as Sonoco in paper manufacturing, thermal insulation and recycling management to create a product like EOS.

“When global life science and food/perishables companies see Sonoco’s name on a curbside recyclability claim, they know it can be trusted.”

In September, Sonoco ThermoSafe secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its Pegasus ULD bulk temperature-controlled container as a unit load device (ULD).

Sonoco ThermoSafe offers temperature assurance packaging solutions for the transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products.

With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe operates ISC Labs to offer individualised design and testing services and advanced packaging solutions along with qualification and validation services to meet all regulatory requirements.