The agreement enables pharmaceutical freight forwarders to lease Pegasus ULD® containers directly from Cathay Pacific Cargo

Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo expand partnership to include leasing of Pegasus ULD containers. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and the leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging, and Cathay Pacific Cargo, one of the world’s largest air cargo carriers, announced an expanded global partnership agreement for the leasing of the new Pegasus ULD® temperature controlled bulk shipping container.

The agreement enables pharmaceutical freight forwarders to lease Pegasus ULD® containers directly from Cathay Pacific Cargo.

Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Pegasus ULD® is the world’s first FAA and EASA-approved passive bulk temperature-controlled ULD container for pharmaceutical use, which enables it to speed through international air freight handling and customs processes at the lowest possible cost. With a focus on sustainability, the Pegasus is engineered with composite materials, offering a lighter solution that is also substantially more damage-resistant than traditional metal containers.

Additionally, the Pegasus ULD® contains a fully integrated, FAA-approved telemetry system, providing real-time, cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature and key environmental factors, precisely synchronized with GPS location.

Bourji Mourad, who heads Logistics & Partner Management for Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Bulk Rental group, said, “Sonoco ThermoSafe is proud to again drive innovation in temperature-controlled container design with our Pegasus ULD. We are confident our expanded partnership with an industry leader such as Cathay Pacific Cargo will accelerate the adoption of the Pegasus ULD during the world’s most demanding need for pharmaceutical distribution.”

Source: Company Press Release