Sonoco ThermoSafe signed a long-term exclusive development and manufacturing agreement with AEROTUF to create new Pegasus ULD

Sonoco ThermoSafe has secured FAA approval for Pegasus ULD bulk temperature controlled container. (Credit: Sonoco ThermoSafe)

Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco, has secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its Pegasus ULD bulk temperature controlled container as a unit load device (ULD).

The Pegasus ULD is claimed to be the world’s first FAA-approved passive bulk temperature-controlled container for pharmaceutical applications.

Sonoco’s unit load device can be efficiently used through existing international ground handling and customs processes with reduced costs.

The FAA approval officially facilitates reciprocal European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval, which is expected very shortly.

Pegasus ULD is more damage-resistant than traditional metal containers

Manufactured using composite materials, the Pegasus ULD is a lighter solution and more damage-resistant than traditional metal containers.

The Pegasus ULD features a fully integrated and FAA-approved telemetry system, which offers real-time and cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature and crucial environmental factors accurately synchronised with GPS location.

Sonoco ThermoSafe entered into a long-term exclusive development and manufacturing agreement with AEROTUF for the creation of Pegasus ULD. AEROTUF supplies advanced composite ULD containers.

The partnership used ThermoSafe’s expertise in thermal engineering and pharmaceutical logistics and AEROTUF’s materials science and aeronautical engineering capabilities to create new Pegasus ULD.

The first Pegasus ULD, which will be the AKP size, is said to fit a full US pallet and share the same footprint of the AKE size without the imbalanced overhang section.

Sonoco ThermoSafe segment director Ron Haub said: “FAA approval of our new Pegasus ULD is an important milestone and puts us another step closer to our launch date for the rental programme.

“This approval accelerates the adoption of the Pegasus ULD across the worldwide air freight marketplace during the world’s most dire need for distribution of temperature-sensitive vaccines, treatments, and therapies.”

In August this year, ACL Airshop has been selected by Sonoco ThermoSafe for the handling and repair of its Pegasus ULD bulk temperature controlled containers.