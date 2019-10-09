Temperature controlled packaging features high-performance vacuum panel insulation encased in a lightweight, rugged EPP shell for maximum durability and thermal duration

Sonoco ThermoSaf’s Orion r high performance temperature controlled box rental service. Photo: courtesy of Sonoco ThermoSafe.

Sonoco ThermoSafe has announced the creation of the Orion r high performance temperature controlled box rental service. This service will feature the new Orion r line of temperature controlled packaging, featuring high performance vacuum panel insulation encased in a lightweight, rugged EPP shell for maximum durability and thermal duration. The Orion r line will also offer optional on board telemetry, allowing biopharmaceutical clients access to cloud-based temperature and geolocation data for maximum shipment visibility and quality assurance.

Orion’s innovative long-duration design, featuring rugged, lightweight Sonoco-molded automotive EPP, is substantially more reusable than existing rental parcels and enables the pharmaceutical supply chain to cost-effectively and sustainably ship small parcels globally.

“With the introduction of the Orion r high performance temperature controlled parcel rental service, Sonoco ThermoSafe now offers the only one-stop rental service for every temperature controlled container mode and size,” said Christopher Day, Director of Marketing & Innovation for Sonoco ThermoSafe. “We can customize our supply chain to rent high performance temperature controlled packaging as small as a five liter Orion r passive unit, to the first passive pallet unit load device, the Pegasus ULD – all in the same locations. Sonoco’s rapid pre-conditioning deployment model and 300+ company-owned locations enable the ThermoSafe division to quickly and efficiently expand the depot network for leasing Orion r units across the globe.”

