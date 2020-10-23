Sonoco is implementing a price increase for all paperboard tubes and cores by 8%

Sonoco implementing price increase for all paperboard tubes and cores. (Credit: Juan Francia from Pixabay.)

Sonoco announced that it is implementing a price increase for all paperboard tubes and cores by 8 percent, effective with shipments in the United States and Canada on or after November 23, 2020.

“This price increase is necessary to recover recently announced paperboard price increases and other inflationary costs which we are unable to absorb,” said Mike Thompson, Director of Sales and Marketing, Tubes and Cores North America.

Sonoco is the largest producer of paper-based tubes and cores in North America which are used to serve the paper, films and specialty industries.

Source: Company Press Release