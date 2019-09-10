EnviroSense products are designed to integrate multiple elements associated with more sustainable packaging

Diversified packaging firm Sonoco has launched a new sustainable packaging development initiative, EnviroSense, in a bid to meet demand from customers for environmentally-conscious packaging.

EnviroSense products, which crossed a range of packaging materials, have been designed to integrate multiple elements associated with more sustainable packaging.

The sustainable packaging initiative has crossed various packaging materials, including cans made from 100% recycled paperboard, rigid plastic packaging with post-consumer recycled content, recyclable mono-material flexible pouches and packaging made from agricultural fibres.

The new initiative’s attributes comprised of reduced environmental impact, optimised package-to-product ratio and shipping optimisation, increased use of recycled content, recyclability, fibre sourcing, compostability and the use of bio-based materials.

EnviroSense sustainable packaging products will be showcased at this year’s Pack Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, which will take place from 23 to 25 September.

Sonoco is also focusing on developing initiatives to minimise around $1 trillion (£810bn) global food waste issue, in addition to committing to reduce its environmental impact and improve the use of recycled materials in its packaging.

The company uses recovered fibre for the production of over two million tonnes of uncoated recycled paperboard per annum.

Sonoco president and CEO Rob Tiede said: “At Sonoco, we recognise the critical importance of developing sustainable packaging solutions that will protect and preserve our planet for future generations.

“We also recognise holistic solutions of any kind require genuine curiosity, focused thought and an exploration of new ideas, materials and processes that can help answer the challenge before us.”

With operations in 36 countries, Sonoco offers a range of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services.

In August this year, Sonoco has completed the acquisition of Corenso Holdings America (CHA) for $110m (£91.3m) in cash.

Corenso, a recycled paperboard manufacturer, has been acquired from a company owned by investment funds advised by Madison Dearborn Partners.