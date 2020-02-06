EnviroSense PaperBlister is a plastic-free package, which is recyclable in the paper stream

Sonoco Alloyd’s all-paper alternative to traditional plastic blister packaging (Credit: Sonoco Products Company)

Packaging company Sonoco’s Alloyd division has introduced an all-paper retail blister package, which serves as an alternative to traditional thermoformed plastic blister package.

EnviroSense PaperBlister is a plastic-free package, which can be recycled in the paper stream. It will also be provided with SFI certification, if required.

The new all-paper retail blister package will not connect to VOC’s, as it uses water-based sealing technology.

EnviroSense PaperBlister will also provide increased billboard space for marketing messaging, helping to deliver advanced package design. The new EnviroSense PaperBlister will run on existing Sonoco Alloyd sealing equipment.

The new retail blister package, which relates to transportation and materials, will help reduce waste and minimise environmental impact.

EnviroSense PaperBlister is more effective than traditional plastic blister products

EnviroSense PaperBlister is said to be more effective than traditional plastic blister products, which need three times more shipping cartons, resulting in increased weight, more packaging material, lesser packages per truckload and more deliveries to ship the same amount of product.

Sonoco global plastics segment vice president Jim Lassiter said: “This new mono-material package is further evidence of our commitment to developing more sustainable options for our customers and consumers alike.

“This technology enables us to produce a paper-based option that many shoppers and brands are looking for, without sacrificing merchandising benefits.”

“This would be a change for many brand owners, and we knew that having the option available to provide clear product visibility for retail display would be key, so we are able to design cut-outs into the package if needed,” said Lassiter.

Sonoco will exhibit the EnviroSense PaperBlister at the upcoming WestPack Exhibition in Anaheim, California, which will take place from 11 to 13 February.

With annual net sales of around $5.4bn, Sonoco offers consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. The company employs around 23,000 people at 300 operations in 36 countries.

Last month, Sonoco completed the acquisition of Thermoform Engineered Quality and Plastique Holdings (together TEQ) from ESCO Technologies for $187m in cash.