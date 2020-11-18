The Re:cycled Collection bags are made with fabrics that are certified by the Global Recycled Standard

Solo New York’s Re:cycled Collection of bags are made with recycled ocean-bound plastic. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Solo New York)

Bag brand Solo New York has introduced Re:cycled Collection of bags made with recycled ocean-bound plastic to improve the sustainability of its products.

The new collection of bags, launched in 2020, are made with fabrics that are certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS), an international full product standard that sets requirements for certification of recycled content and chemical restrictions, among others.

Solo said that the Re:cycled Collection bags are made from plastic removed from landfills near oceans and waterways, giving new life to discarded plastic bottles.

The discarded plastic bottles are re-spun into high quality and lightweight recycled PET Polyester yarn, which is then used for Solo backpacks, roller bags, laptop sleeves, totes, and duffels.

Solo New York marketing vice-president Serkan Anders said: “Single-use plastic is clearly an environmental problem, and Solo New York is working hard to do everything we can to help alleviate that by removing ocean-bound plastic from landfills and reusing it for our bags, as well as many other initiatives to significantly reduce waste that we generate as a company.

“We’ve learned so much over the past several years, and we’re extremely proud to now be removing ocean-bound plastics from landfills. Our goal as a company is to remove 40 million discarded bottles by 2024.”

The move to use ocean-bound plastic for bags follows Solo’s shift towards the use of 100% Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified recycled, recyclable and biodegradable packaging, tags and stuffing.

As part of its sustainability efforts, Solo will replace all of its poly bags with biodegradable and compostable bags that are made of non-GMO corn starch.

Anders added: “Our goal has always been twofold: make our products and processes more sustainable, but also make sure that our recycled bags are accessible to the broad range of customers who care about the environment.”