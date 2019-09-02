The Scottish bottled water company says its team of 'Highland Spring Recycling Heroes' will ensure all plastic bottles are recycled at the 2019 Solheim Cup

It's the second time the Scottish golf course of Gleneagles has stage a face off between the US and European, hosting the 2014 Ryder Cup (Credit: Pixabay)

Bottled water giant Highland Springs is to recycle all the plastic bottles collected at the 2019 Solheim Cup.

The company is one of the sponsors of the 16th hosting of the women’s golf competition — which pits a team of European players against one from the US — hosted at the Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland from Fri, 13 September – Sunday, 15 September.

To ensure all the plastic bottles collected across the course are recycled and re-processed, investment company Aberdeen Standard Investments has partnered with the event’s organisers, sports broadcaster IMG and Soleheim Cup Global Partner.

Aberdeen Standard Investments global head of sponsorship Jill Maxwell said: “We are committed to environmental protection.

“Environmental, social and corporate governance investing represents a significant portion of our business and we are proud to offer our clients a host of responsibly invested portfolios across asset classes.

“Creating a truly circular plastic economy is of worldwide importance and the sustainability initiatives being introduced by Highland Spring Group at the 2019 Solheim Cup are therefore a fundamental and logical step, which we are very pleased to be supporting.”

Highland Spring to offer 100% recyclable bottles at the 2019 Soleheim Cup

As a business, Highland Spring is looking to reduce its littering and increase its recycling rates.

For this reason, every event sponsored by the firm has an accompanying recycling plan to make it as easy as possible for people to recycle their empty bottles.

At this year’s Soleheim Cup, the company will be present at the event’s Fan Zone, offering water in 100% recycled and recyclable bottles.

Alongside side this, its “Highland Spring Recycling Heroes” will work across the tournament to ensure all plastic bottles are collected for recycling.

Highland Spring Group chief executive Les Montgomery said: “We are excited to be sponsoring the Solheim Cup, helping players, visitors and spectators at the tournament to stay healthily hydrated.

“Our commitment to ensuring every plastic bottle collected at the event is recycled is a great example of the circular economy in action through partnership working.

“The stunning backdrop of The Ochil Hills, in Perthshire, is the perfect showcase for all Scotland has to offer and we want to make sure that we leave no trace on the environment around the tournament.

“This is part of our broader focus on working closely with industry, Government and NGOs to create a truly circular plastic economy in Scotland and the UK.”

Paul Bush, tourist board VisitScotland’s director of events, said the organisation is looking forward to trying to make the 2019 Solheim Cup a landfill free event.

He said: “Sustainability is a high priority for the Solheim Cup and we have worked very hard to put initiatives in place which will ensure we protect the environment and showcase sustainability in action at a global sporting event.

“We are delighted that Highland Spring has committed to recycling every plastic bottle, and we look forward to trying to make the 2019 Solheim Cup a ‘zero waste to landfill’ event.”