The new Tempcell ECO packaging solution is suitable for the transportation of wide-stability temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products

Softbox has introduced new curbside-recyclable temperature control parcel shipper. (Credit: Softbox)

Temperature control packaging solutions Softbox has introduced a new Tempcell ECO packaging solution for the pharma cold chain industry.

Tempcell ECO is a new curbside-recyclable temperature control parcel shipper, which is produced using 100% corrugated cardboard.

Tempcell ECO uses Softbox Thermaflute patent-pending plastic-free insulation technology

Softbox Thermaflute, the patent-pending plastic-free insulation technology, is used by the new temperature control parcel shipper.

The company has used cardboard to create advanced insulation layers, which deliver thermal efficiencies similar to traditional expanded polystyrene shippers.

Tempcell ECO packaging can be placed in either commercial or household curbside recycling bins, helping to easily collect by the local authority.

Softbox has developed the new ECO packaging solution to transport wide-stability temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products.

The new ECO packaging, which is provided in a flat-packed format to help space during delivery and storage, can be easily assembled and recycled upon using.

Softbox stated that it has committed to planting a tree for every 10 Tempcell ECO products marketed in the US.

Softbox CEO Kevin Valentine said: “Amidst a growing sustainability movement to reduce waste, reuse, recycle and recover; there is a need for a TCP solution that uses less material in design and manufacture and does not require any specialist recycling.

“Tempcell ECO is made from corrugated cardboard – it can be collected and recycled by your local authority while also providing qualified temperature control.”

In May, Softbox launched a new plastic-free 100% kerbside-recyclable cardboard insulated shipper to deliver chilled food.

Claimed to be the first insulator of its kind in the UK recipe kit industry, the new shipper is designed to transport temperature-sensitive products that include chilled food.