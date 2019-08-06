The new Tori machine will help consumers to avoid the use of thousands of disposable plastic bottles

Image: SodaStream’s new 90’s inspired Tori machine. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, has introduced new 90’s inspired Tori Machine, as part of its efforts to minimise single-use plastic waste.

SodaStream has collaborated with Tori Spelling to provide 90 limited edition, transparent and neon sparkling watermakers.

Tori Spelling said: “I’m thrilled to have partnered up with SodaStream to create this stylish 90’s inspired product with the higher purpose of raising awareness to the issue of single-use plastics waste.”

Tori machine for the elimination of single-use plastic waste

The new Tori machine will help consumers to avoid the use of thousands of disposable plastic bottles.

According to SodaStream, the new machine taps into 90’s nostalgia while taking a modern-day approach to the fight on single-use plastic waste.

The company also said that its tool enables to stay hydrated in the summer and helps users to drink 43% more water than non-users.

It will turn flat water into sparkling water within seconds, helping consumers to avoid bringing cases of plastic bottles from the grocery store to the home.

SodaStream International chief marketing officer Matti Yahav said: “We saw the 90’s style taking over and wanted to celebrate this cool decade but also remind people that not all trends should make a comeback, let’s leave single-use plastics waste in our past.”

SodaStream is a major at-home sparkling beverage preparation and its products are available at over 80,000 retail stores across 46 countries.

In April this year, PepsiCo launched a new mobile-enabled hydration platform to meet the demand for smarter and more sustainable on-the-go beverage options.

Forming part of PepsiCo’s Beyond the Bottle efforts, the new hydration platform is a connected ecosystem that responds to the increase in consumption of low and no-sugar drinks, as well as focus on plastic’s effect on the environment.

The new system enables consumers to stay hydrated with better-tasting beverages and digitally track their hydration, in addition to increasing the use of sustainable packaging.