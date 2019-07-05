Smurfit Kappa has walked away with 11 awards for its innovative and sustainable packaging at the UK Starpack Awards last week.

Image: Smurfit Kappa has secured 11 awards for its innovative and sustainable packaging at the UK Starpack Awards. Photo: courtesy of Smurfit Kappa.

Creative eCommerce and shelf-ready solutions for a diverse range of products including gin, dry shampoo and motorcycle helmets received praise from the judging panel for their clever use of materials and innovative approach to the brief.

The packaging leader’s haul included two gold, one silver, three bronze, four highly commended and one special award. The ‘Packaging Star of the Year’ award went to Smurfit Kappa Designer Carolann Butler for her clever ‘Touch Box’ pack for electrical heating units. The 100% recyclable pack eliminates the need for plastic bubble wrap and was described as a ‘perfect pack for eCommerce’ by the judges.

Commenting about the impressive performance, Eddie Fellows, CEO of Smurfit Kappa UK, said: “We are exceptionally proud of the fact that we continue to win such esteemed awards.

“This really shows our drive for continuously innovating through design and material, resulting in the creation of the best possible solutions for our customers. Huge congratulations to all the design teams involved.”

The Starpack Awards recognise innovation in packaging design and technology and are in their 60th year.

Source: Company Press Release