Businesses selling on Amazon Marketplace can now use this ready to go, pre-certified Bag-in-Box design avoiding the need to go through costly and time-consuming testing at a specialised ISTA certified laboratory to gain FFP certification

Smurfit Kappa’s Bag-in-Box is first to secure Amazon’s ‘Frustration-Free Packaging’ certification. (Credit: Smurfit Kappa)

Smurfit Kappa’s innovative three litre Bag-in-Box packaging design has received Amazon’s “Frustration-Free Packaging” (FFP) certification. This is a world first for a generic packaging design, applicable for a wide range of products. The company unveiled this unique Amazon FFP pre-certification to thousands of customers at its recent invite-only virtual Better Planet Packaging event.

Commenting on the collaboration, Smurfit Kappa VP of Innovation and Development, Arco Berkenbosch stated: “We are delighted to partner with Amazon to deliver the first ever pre-certified FFP design. It is a testament to the experience Smurfit Kappa has gathered conducting ISTA certified packaging analysis and Amazon FFP certification over the past 14 years. This new collaboration gives businesses the opportunity to sell through Amazon Marketplace at a much faster speed.”

Bag-in-Box, part of Smurfit Kappa’s eBottle portfolio, is the ideal packaging solution for transporting liquids, such as juices and wine, to be sold online. It is robust enough to protect the product during transit and its shape allows for optimal logistical efficiency and handling. Bag-in-Box uses on average 75% less plastic than rigid plastic packaging and has easy to separate materials, therefore guaranteeing high recycling rates.

When in Rome is a British wine company which will benefit from the announcement. Rob Malin CEO of When In Rome, said: “When in Rome is a premium Italian craft wine brand and we have sold very successfully on Amazon UK since July 2020. The availability of pre-certified FFP designs will certainly make it easier for us and other eco-friendly wine brands to grow the market share of bag-in-box wines on Amazon and, accordingly, help us reduce the environmental footprint of the wine industry.”

Bag-in-Box is a part of Smurfit Kappa’s Better Planet Packaging portfolio of products that seek to make a positive impact on supply chains, while improving packaging’s environmental footprint.

Source: Company Press Release