The new Vitop Blue tap is used for Bag-in-Box hand sanitiser packaging, which is a crucial product during the Covid-19 pandemic

Smurfit Kappa has introduced new Vitop Blue tap for Bag-in-Box cleaning products. (Credit: Smurfit Kappa)

Paper-based packaging solutions provider Smurfit Kappa has introduced new Vitop Blue tap for Bag-in-Box cleaning products.

The company has provided its new Vitop Blue tap for Bag-in-Box hand sanitiser packaging, which is a crucial product during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Smurfit Kappa plans to conduct testing with the Bag-in-Box packaging for making compatible with a range of hand sanitizers and other cleaning products.

The Bag-in-Box packaging, which is available in different sizes, offers flexibility to use either by the end-consumer or as a refill solution.

According to Smurfit Kappa, the development of the new Vitop Blue tap is in line with the firm’s strategy to apply its expertise in Bag-in-Box packaging to other non-food markets.

Vitop provides a range of Bag-in-Box closure solutions

Vitop, a major provider of Bag-in-Box closure solutions, is claimed to sold more than five billion taps.

It already offers Vitop Original Bag-in-Box taps, which are used in different markets such as wine, juices, water and olive oil.

Vitop CEO Didier Pontcharraud said: “The development of this new tap, associated to a special high resistance gland, is a fantastic achievement as it not only responds to an immediate and urgent sanitary need, but is also a great product innovation.

“It shows once again that Smurfit Kappa is continuously working on improving and developing new products to offer innovative, reliable and high-quality solutions to its customers.”

In March, Smurfit Kappa introduced a new environmental-friendly tap for concentrated drinks in Bag-in-Box.

The company has designed the new QuickConnect Vitop tap to be suited for the existing soft drink and wine dispensers, which are mostly used in fast food chains and restaurants to serve drinks by the glass.